Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to team up with actress Rakul Preet Singh for the Hindi remake of the popular Tamil thriller 'Ratsasan', which had Vishnu Vishal and Amala Paul in lead roles. The film titled 'Mission Cinedrella' will mark the first collaboration between the two actors.

Film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his Twitter handle to share the news. He wrote, "Tamil thriller Blockbuster #Ratsasan Hindi remake titled #MissionCinedrella (Sic)."

The news was also shared by trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai, who tweeted, "The incredible acting machine and star @akshaykumar is doing the Hindi remake of @TheVishnuVishal's super hit thriller #Ratsasan with @Rakulpreet playing @Amala_ams role. To be directed by #BellBottom director #RanjitTewari(Sic)."

'Mission Cinedrella' will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari, who helmed Akshay Kumar's upcoming release 'Bell Bottom' and produced by Vashu Bhagnani.

'Ratsasan': The 2018-thriller

The 2018-thriller 'Ratsasan' set a benchmark in Vishnu Vishal's career with its magnanimous box-office collections. The film was listed among the top-rated Indian films on IMDb last year. Directed by Ramkumar, the Tamil thriller portrays the story of a cop who tracks down a serial killer for murdering schoolgirls. The film was also remade in Telugu as 'Rakshasudu', starring Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Anupama Parameswaran.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is extremely busy with his upcoming projects and has a number of exciting films in his kitty, including 'Bell Bottom. He also has Sooryavanshi, directed by mass director Rohit Shetty, lined up for release soon. Apart from these two, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in 'Maidan', 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' and 'Mayday'. The actor is also set to make his digital debut with the crime drama web series titled 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness'.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh, who made her Bollywood debut with 'Yaariyan', was last seen in 'Sardar Ka Grandson'. The actress is awaiting the release of 'Attack', starring John Abraham, and her Tamil movie 'Aayalaan'. She will also be seen in a few other upcoming movies, including 'Mayday' and 'Thank God'.