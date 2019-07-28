Handsome hunk Abhay Deol, who is popular for playing interesting roles in Bollywood, is all set to play a baddie, but not in a Bollywood film. Yes! The actor is all set to make his Tamil debut with actor Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Hero, directed by PS Mithran.

It was recently revealed that Abhay Deol has been roped in to play the antagonist in this film. The director confirmed it in an interview which he has given to a local news portal in Chennai. Production banner KJR Studios also tweeted recently, "Thrilled to have Bollywood stunner @AbhayDeol on board as the antagonist in @Siva_Karthikyen's #HERO!..." (sic)

The director has revealed that he has been looking for an actor who has a smiling and charming face but who can still instil some terror in the audience. So that is when he thought of Abhay, who has been able to pull off such roles with ease.

This film will have Kalyani Priyadarshan and Ivana playing the leading ladies of Sivakrthikeyan. Arjun, Vivek and Robo Shankar have also been roped in to play vital roles. Action King Arjun Sarja is also one of the lead actors of the film. RD Raja and KJR Studios are bankrolling this venture, while Geroge C Williams and Ruben are in charge of the film's cinematography and editing.

Touted to be an action thriller, fans have high expectations from this film as PS Mithran has made Irumbu Thirai, one of the popular hits from Tamil cinema in recent times. Yuvan Shankar Raja is going to compose music for this film.