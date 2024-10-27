Confident of making Indian Space Station a launching point for lunar exploration: ISRO chief

With the expertise in lander technology ISRO is confident of making Bhartiya Antriksh Space Station a launching point for lunar exploration, said Dr. S. Somanath, Chairman of the Indian space agency.

He said this while delivering a lecture on 'Indian Space Odyssey: In Search of New Frontiers' at the prestigious Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture 2024, hosted by Akashvani at Rang Bhawan in New Delhi.

In his lecture, Somanath, a distinguished scientist, provided insights into India's Space Vision 2047. He highlighted the mission of an Indian landing on the Moon.

"ISRO has made significant improvements in lander technology," said Dr. Somanath while introducing "the concept of a Bhartiya Antriksh Space Station as a launching point for lunar exploration". He also spoke extensively about the development of reusable rockets, and shared plans for future exploration. This included missions to Venus to study its orbit, surface, and subsurface after successful missions to the Moon and Mars.

Besides space missions, Somanath said that ISRO focuses on meeting the country's application needs in natural resource management, satellite communication, and navigation.

ISRO has, since the beginning, developed indigenous capabilities in building satellites, space transportation systems, and associated ground segments.

Meanwhile, Somanath also praised India's space journey "as a testament to its indomitable spirit and commitment to leveraging space technology for the betterment of humanity".

The country's space programme will continue to inspire and shape a world where space technology fosters a safer and better planet, he noted.

The lecture was attended by more than 600 college students, organised by Prasar Bharati, India's public service broadcaster at the Rang Bhawan Auditorium of Akashvani.

The prestigious annual lecture series commemorates the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, and began with an inaugural address by Shri C. Rajagopalachari in 1955.

(With inputs from IANS)