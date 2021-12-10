Prince Sahu started his music at an early age and since then there has been no turning back. Inspired by his Mentor " Ayush Mishra" who presented him with his original songs really got him hooked on his tunes. At this point, he began to compose his original songs and this thing he made sure is his desire. At the age of 18, he created and composed 4 songs of his own.

His first song was named " Yaadein " which was released on YouTube. For the song, he had written the song, composed the music, and also had played the guitar in it.

He wasn't satisfied and he yearned for something more. So he began moving forward and near Brands and Organizations to publish his songs. Much later he got the prospect and he delivered his ensuing single named " Wo Din " which was delivered universally on music streaming platforms.

His lyrics have been liked by teens and youths and have strung young people's hearts. The depth and versatility in his composition have been felt by the audience.