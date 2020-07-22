Rochak Kohli is a renowned music director and composer. He made his music debut in Shoojit Sircar's romantic comedy Vicky Donor with Pani Da Rang that features Ayuhsmann Khurrana. Not many know that Ayushmann and Rochak are old friends from college times. Rochak Kohli has worked with Ayushmann Khurrana on several songs like Paani Da Rang from Vicky Donor and Saddi Gali from Nautanki Saala and has recently collaborated for the film Badhaai Ho.

Currently, Rochak is basking in the glory of his recently released song, by T-series 'Dil Tod Ke' which is composed by him, penned by Manoj Muntashir and the vocals are by B Praak. The soulful, hard-hitting single has turned out to be the new age' anthem of heartbreak and betrayal.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India Rochak Kohli spoke at length about his new song, details on when he will be collaborating with his friend Ayushmann Khurrana, his journey in the music industry and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

Tell us something about how the making of the song 'Dil Tod Ke'?

It took us time to crack the lyrics of 'Dil Tod Ke', as the lyrics were supposed to be soft. However, Bhushan Kumar wanted a very upbeat tempo. Therefore, we changed the lyrics and then when B Praak came and sang he took the song to another level.

On his journey in the industry

I have been in the industry for quite something and I can say that every day the trend changes. The music industry is always upgrading with newer sounds and techniques. With every film, there is a new composer. For me I can personally say that every day is a struggle, we compose songs and tell the producers to put the song and work towards the song to fit into the story or make a good story out of the song. It has been a journey of ups and downs. I have good memories of music and all my downs were also a learning process that helped me during the day.

On his close association with Ayushmann Khurrana and collaborating with him again

My and Ayushmann's meeting is never planned as we don't have a formal relatsionship therefore whenever we meet, we sually jam. Due to COVID-19, we are in different cities, when we meet next, something will come up together for sure.

On remixes

The audience is smart and they can gauge quickly whether the remix has been worked upon or just the beats of remixes have been changed. Creating a remix is a tough task for me. In recreations and remixes, the song is out so to modify it is hard. For me to create a remix, I need to understand why it needs to be done. For instance, In the film 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', the title of the film was such so it resonated with the track. Similarly, Dekhte Dekhte it was Nushrat's couplet and it went beautifully with the screenplay. While making an original soundtrack I can make it the way I want, I can use the music and beats.

Adding further...

As an independent artist, I might not do a remix but as a music composer, I would do.

Favourite genre

I like 'Beatles', 'Guns and Roses', especially some great old melodies. I also enjoy independent music and also look out for different music that people re crating online and keep a close ear on it.

On the evolution of music in Bollywood

The audience doesn't listen to music depending on the genre; what they know are Bollywood music, Indi pop and Punjabi music. in Bollywood an alternative genre is missing, Coldplay is an alternative genre. Slowly and steadily we are seeing audiences are broadening their horizon.

'Dil Tod Ke' song: