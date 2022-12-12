Golden Circle tours are one of the most popular ways to explore Iceland, and it's easy to see why. The three main stops on the Golden Circle Þingvellir National Park, Geysir Geothermal Area, and Gullfoss Waterfall are all within one hour of each other and offer visitors everything from natural wonders to geysers to waterfalls. This complete travel guide to Golden Circle in Iceland will tell you everything you need to know about this amazing excursion and help you decide which company or tour is right for you.

A Complete Guide to Golden Circle Tours in Iceland

Meeting your guide

When you meet your tour guide, you will receive a guestbook. This guestbook is essentially your tour itinerary as well as some helpful tips and tricks for visiting various locations during your trip. Reading through it will take between one and two hours but could save you time, money, frustration, and maybe even embarrassment. If you have any questions at all regarding anything written in the book, do not hesitate to ask your guide. He or she is there to help make sure that nothing goes wrong on your trip.

Driving to geysers

If you want to see a lot of attractions, then your best bet is most likely going to be driving around Iceland. The land is pretty much entirely accessible by car and there are many Golden Circle tours in Iceland that show off some of the country's most famous sites. Unfortunately, some of these tours do include time spent driving on gravel roads and unpaved paths, which can be quite uncomfortable even in a well-made rental car but not all of them will include you doing so. So as long as you plan ahead and book with a reputable company, it should go without saying that you won't have any issues at all.

Strokkur Geyser

Located within Þingvellir National Park, one of only two UNESCO World Heritage Sites on the island, Strokkur is undoubtedly one of Iceland's most famous geysers. It erupts roughly every four minutes, shooting high into air as a fine water spray forms and falls over any onlookers below. Because it is located so close to Reykjavík and thus easily accessible, many tour groups will stop by here before heading onward or visit afterwards as part of their itinerary. Its closeness makes it easy for those without an entire day on hand or who are only visiting temporarily to see at least part of what it has to offer.

Gullfoss Waterfall

Located about 40 minutes away from Reykjavik, Gullfoss Waterfall is perhaps one of the most recognizable waterfalls in Iceland. Along with Thingvellir National Park and Geysir, it is included on most golden circle tours and sees heavy traffic from day-trippers during peak season. If you're visiting during summer or early fall and aren't staying overnight in Reykjavik, Gullfoss will likely be one of your only stops on a golden circle tour as it's so easy to reach via car or bus. Although it isn't anything like hiking up a glacier or volcano, it's still an impressive sight that should not be missed by visitors who have little time left before they leave.

Thingvellir National Park

One of two UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Iceland, Thingvellir is a natural wonderland and home to ancient lava fields, geysers, and waterfalls. This area played a vital role in Icelandic history: It was here that Althingi (Iceland's parliament) was founded, making it one of only two existing parliaments that date back over 1,000 years. The park is open year-round and offers various activities for visitors; look out for horseback riding and hiking trails. Thingvellir National Park also has shops, restaurants, gas stations, a hotel, and more so you can enjoy your stay from start to finish.

Langjokull Glacier

As you take a drive along Route 1, look north. If it's clear, you'll be able to see Langjökull Glacier, which is cooling despite global warming. The glacier is one of many located on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, but it's not among them all. It is one of two that are closest to Vatnajökull and can be seen from Reykjavík on a clear day.

Akureyri - North Iceland's largest town

Akureyri, North Iceland's largest town and capital of Eyjafjordur. It is situated just ten kilometres from the Arctic Circle, on Fjord Eyjafjordur. Almost half of its population is made up of students attending one of two local universities or a vocational college; it also has an active cultural life with several interesting museums, galleries, and a good selection of eateries, cafes, and bars. In summertime many tourists stop off there for a couple of days before heading further north to explore some more. Many tour buses make regular stops here too as it is so easy to reach by bus from both Reykjavik and Akureyri Airport (AEY).