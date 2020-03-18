To brave and overcome the pandemic coronavirus, the entire nation has pulled up its sleeves to give more importance to personal hygiene. A complete closure has been called to stop coronavirus spread in the country and many big corporate companies have asked their employees to work from home until further notice. Even the film fraternity has stopped shooting projects until the situation comes under control. But how long will it take for India to have complete control over the deadly virus?

Astrology and vastu expert, Dr Acharya Vinod Kumar has given his two cents on the coronavirus outbreak in the country. In his prediction, Kumar said that a complete control over coronavirus will only be achieved between September and November and also stated some reasons behind it.

Here's what Dr Acharya Vinod Kumar's prediction about coronavirus says:

"Dear readers. The world is undergoing a crisis and India is also severely affected. However for us the crisis will be over soon & I will explain why. Jupiter the ruling planet for India in 2020 is entering Capricorn from 30th June and staying there till 20th November.

This is a period which will see a break through and some level of control but till then Corona would have taken a turn for worse worldwide. A complete control over the pandemic will only be achieved between September & November. There are several reasons for the outbreak but most important of all is the collective karmic cycle that has finally caught up with the humanity. A return to "Satvik " lifestyle is advised & over consumption to be avoided or else Mother Nature knows how to settle the scores. In case possible turn vegetarian or cut down the consumption of meats & fish. Whichever religion you follow spend more time praying for relief and peace and be kinder than before. It may sound silly to many but this is the only way out. Go back to the roots and holistic lifestyle. Also I would advise our readers to avoid travelling to cold countries for a while as the disease persists in cold weather and because we are a warm country our situation will improve as soon as summer is here."

Global coronavirus death toll crosses 8,000

The total number of deaths due to coronavirus across the world crossed the 8,000 mark on Wednesday.

According to worldometers.info, the total number of deaths across the globe were recorded at 8,270, out of 204,669 total cases.

Of total 204,669 cases, 113,528 patients were infected while 91,141 cases were closed. Of the total closed cases, 82,871 patients recovered from the virus and were discharged.

China reported maximum number of cases as 80,894 cases were reported, while 31,506 cases were reported in Italy and 17,361 were from Iran.

In India, a total of 152 cases were reported while three deaths were reported.

(With IANS Inputs)