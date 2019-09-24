Wherever you operate, the truth is that technology is advancing, risks are emerging, and security is adapting. However, strategic planning is a critical component of safety that can transform an organization from passive to proactive. Mr. Adel Singh, Group CEO Datar Security Services Group tells us why every company must have a Strategic Business Plan and why it is important for the growth of the business.

"You have a vision and you have the desire to transform that vision into goals and objective step by step through planning. It's a sequence of processes that somebody uses to attain their goal. You need to understand what you are and what you are not before you begin strategic planning because the manner you work can either create or crack a good execution", say Adel.

Adel Singh is a young entrepreneur who spent much of his years perfecting a security agency through new ideas and concept. Due to his customer-centric ideologies, Datar Security Service Group has reached heights with its customers in many states and many regions in India with more than 15 years in the industry.

"To get started, you need to be precise about your business mission: why does your business exist, and what do you want it to achieve? The goal of the company lets you create a perfect plan for your business, keeping all the points in mind and creating a precise plan just for your business," says Adel Singh.

The second most important thing in your plan is the sum-up of measurable goals which are crucial for an organisation. Committing to short-term goals will assist you to remain focused and connected while minimizing distractions. On the other hand, Long term goals assist you with the big picture, this is effective because it offers a timeframe, a schedule and a continuous development plan. This synchronization of different sets of goals enables you to take rapid steps while moving in a definite path as well.

It is important to add planned checkpoints of small strategies along the way of your long-term goals, a step-by-step action plan execution and regularly having an eye on the tasks can be a smart move in the growth of the organization.

