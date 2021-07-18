One of the biggest risks accompanying viral diseases such as COVID-19 is secondary bacterial infections. They can worsen the prognosis in sufferers. Therefore, antibiotics are often prescribed to individuals with viral infections, particularly respiratory illnesses. Azithromycin is a commonly prescribed antibiotic to those who are battling the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. Now, a new study has stated that in non-hospitalized patients, azithromycin it is no more effective than a placebo in preventing symptoms of COVID-19.

According to the multi-institutional research, San Francisco, Azithromycin may not only be ineffective in reducing symptoms of COVID-19 but may also increase the chances of hospitalization. The study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

"These findings do not support the routine use of azithromycin for outpatient SARS-CoV-2 infection," said Dr. Catherine E. Oldenburg, lead author of the study in a statement. She added: "The hypothesis is that it has anti-inflammatory properties that may help prevent progression if treated early in the disease. We did not find this to be the case."

Turning to Existing Drugs

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, scientists have turned to existing compounds to deal with the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Drugs such as remedesiver, interferon, and hydroxychloroquine have been tested as potential treatment options. Among these, only remedesiver has received approval. Antibiotics azithromycin have also been used to treat symptoms and infections accompanying COVID-19.

Azithromycin is an antibiotic that is used to treat a broad range of infections. These include skin infections, trachoma, Lyme disease, sinus infections, certain sexually transmitted infections such as drug-resistant tuberculosis and pneumonia. Due to its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and potential antiviral properties, it has been suggested that azithromycin can aid in the management of COVID-19.

However, along with the lack of data from randomized controlled trials, several studies have suggested that azithromycin may not benefit patients with the viral infection much. Studies have also stated that the antibiotic does not prevent mild-to-moderate cases of the novel coronavirus infection from progressing to hospitalization or death.

No Reduced Chances of Symptoms

For the study, the authors randomly assigned 263 COVID-19 patients into two groups—placebo group and azithromycin group. 171 participants were given a single daily dose of 1.2 grams of azithromycin and 92 received a placebo. These patients were non-hospitalized and had tested positive for the novel coronavirus within seven days prior to entering the study

On day 14 of the trial, 50 percent of participants from both groups showed no symptoms. However, by day 21 of the study, five participants who had been prescribed azithromycin were hospitalized due to acute symptoms of the viral infection. Interestingly, none of the volunteers from the placebo group were hospitalized.

Therefore, these findings led the team to conclude that the prescription of a single dose of azithromycin did not lead to an increased likelihood of not developing symptoms. "Most of the trials done so far with azithromycin have focused on hospitalized patients with pretty severe disease. Our paper is one of the first placebo-controlled studies showing no role for azithromycin in outpatients," concluded Dr.Oldenburg.