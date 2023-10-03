Comedian and TV host Trevor Noah has come down heavily on the organisers of his cancelled Bengaluru event. The South African comedian trolled the poor arrangements made at the venue which eventually led to the cancellation of the show. Two of his shows scheduled at the Manpho Convention Centre in Bengaluru on September 27 and 28 were called off at the last minute due to a technical glitch.

During his standup performance in Mumbai, the comedian described the venue as a "semi-permanent tent" with giant air-conditioner units on the side making a loud noise. He also added that he was made to practise with dogs in the backstage. "Usually what happens is that there will be an entrance where you walk in to arrive backstage. But here, we walked through an alley that was full of dogs, half of which were in cages and some were outside. What have these dogs done? That's what I want to know."

Bangalore’s shambolic state has provided enough content for Trevor Noah’s future shows.If this does not wake up the administration then we have nothing left to hope for ⁦@Jointcptraffic⁩ ⁦@BBMPCOMM⁩ ⁦@CMofKarnataka⁩ ⁦@DKShivakumar⁩ https://t.co/rZee59SAG0 — Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) October 1, 2023

Several videos from the Mumbai show are been circulated on social media platforms where Noah takes a dig at the Bengaluru traffic in his style. "We are driving to go to the venue. After about an hour and a half of driving, I was like, where are we going? At one point, the driver turned to a dirt road. I wondered where is this. Am I performing in the past? Where am I going? And they drove us to this venue," he said.

Reacting to the incident, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Indian drugmaker Biocon Ltd founder-chairperson, urged Bengaluru authorities to "wake up" or "nothing will be left to hope for." Noah is in India as part of his Off The Record Tour and was scheduled to perform in three Indian cities – New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.