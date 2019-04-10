Bollywood comedian Rajpal Yadav posted a sweet message for his baby daughter's half-birthday on April 10, and its winning hearts. The comedian who was recently in a controversy along with his wife Radha in a Rs 5 crore loan case, seemed in a happy mood on his daughter's big day.

Rajpal Yadav has three daughters, the eldest being from his first wife Karuna. The youngest one was born in October 2018 and celebrated her half-birthday with her papa. The National School of Drama alumnus posted a message full of praise for womankind, and encouragement for his baby daughter. His message, posted in Hindi on social networking sites Instagram and Twitter, is in support of daughters and women empowerment.

Rajpal Yadav talks of his baby's sweet smile and how when his wife told him about the baby completing six months, he couldn't stop thinking how important daughters and women are to this world. He tells his daughter to remember when she grows up that she is no less than a man, rather she is eight times more powerful than a man. He asks her to value a person's time rather than seek sympathy. Read the message here.

Rajpal Yadav said in Hindi, "सुबह सुबह उठा, तुम्हारी प्यारी सी हँसी देख के लगा की तुम्हारे मन की जो हँसी है वो पापा के अंतर्मन की हँसी है। और सामने वाइफ़ का चेहरा देखा तो बोली ६ महीने की हो गयी है। सुबह सुबह एकदम चिंतन में चला गया।काफ़ी देर तक सोचता रहा. तुम्हारी आँखों में देखता रहा और फिर अपनी माँ की याद आ गयी। मेरी बेटी एक बात हमेशा याद रखना की तुम किसी पुरुष से ८ गुना ज़्यादा शक्तिशाली हो और इतिहास इस बात का गवाह है की नारी शक्ति पुरुष शक्ति से ८ गुना ज़्यादा है और इसको आप अपना अभिमान नहीं स्वाभिमान मानिये। आप किसी से सहानुभूति की जगह समय की क़दर करो। आप ईश्वर की वो रचना हो जो लोगों को सहानभूति दे सकती हो। रेहाँशी समय इतनी जल्दी निकल गया और आप ६ महीने की हो चुकी है। मेरी तरफ़ से आपको १/२ जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। बेटियों है तो ये संसार है। बेटियों की वजह से परिवार है। बेटियाँ नहीं तो ये संसार बिलकुल निराधार और बेकार है। मैं हर एक बेटी का सम्मान और आदर करता हूँ। #happyhalfbirthday #love #godbessyou#blessings #rise #shine."

We hope and wish all fathers think the same about their daughters, and all men do. That would certainly make the world a better place, wouldn't it?