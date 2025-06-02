At least 26 people, including two foreign tourists, were killed in one of the deadliest terrorist attacks on civilians in Jammu and Kashmir in recent years. The gruesome incident took place on April 22, 2025, in the Baisaran meadows, located in Pahalgam.

In retaliation for the attack, on May 7, the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force launched a joint offensive named Operation Sindoor, which destroyed nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Since the Pahalgam attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor, cross-border tensions have intensified sharply. In India, there has been a sweeping crackdown on Pakistani involvement in the entertainment and digital space. Pakistani actors such as Fawad Khan, Hania Aamir, and Mahira Khan, among others, have been banned, and their social media handles blocked across several platforms. In addition, several Pakistan-based YouTube channels have also been taken down in India.

Gaurav Gupta's viral video amidst tensions

Amid this heightened atmosphere, a video of Indian stand-up comedian Gaurav Gupta has gone viral on social media. The video, recorded during his US-Canada tour, features Gupta roasting a Pakistani fan in the audience, sparking a mixed wave of laughter and commentary online.

In the viral clip, Gupta begins by saying, "Pakistanis have also come. Where are the Pakistanis?" Upon identifying the individual, the audience breaks into chants of "Sindoor, Sindoor" — a reference to Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the Pakistani fan, Gupta says, "Brother, you have a lot of courage to come here." To this, the fan responds humorously, "I thought artists are banned, but audience members are still allowed." Gupta then retorts, "Chalo tum Hanuman Chalisa padho ab (Come on, recite the Hanuman Chalisa now)."

Referring to the Pahalgam terrorists reportedly asking civilians to recite the Kalma to identify their religion.

Gaurav Gupta continues the roast by asking the fan's name, and upon hearing it, jokingly responds, "That sounds like a code name." He then questions whether the fan understands Hindi humour. When the fan appears confused, Gupta delivers a punchline layered with political commentary, "Toh tumhe samajh nahi aata? Nahi milega tumhe. Itne saalon se keh rahe hain, nahi milega, nahi milega. Phir aa jaate ho tum. (So you don't understand? You won't get it. We've been saying it for years — still, you keep coming)." Referring to the ongoing Kashmir dispute.

The video has drawn mixed reactions online, some praising Gaurav Gupta's sarcastic dig, while others criticised the insensitivity of joking about a tense geopolitical issue and labelled it as 'distasteful' and 'igniting communal issues.'

Reacting to the clip, one fan wrote, "You kept the audience behaving while also getting them to have fun... things can go so wrong in such situations... you handled it beautifully".

Another fan reacted, "I like u Gaurav , but this is ridiculous , hanumaan chalisa sunao , asliyat tum bhi jantey ho , that's a not a right way to roast." ( Not a right way to roast).

A third fan reacted, "I am from Pakistan and I can confirm a significant existence of baniyes here. Loved the roast. Please do more".

The fourth one said, "The roast was distasteful.."

The comedian is currently on a US-Canada tour, and his first show was in Atlant,a followed by Chicago.