Jayam Ravi has teamed up with newcomer Pradeep Ranganathan, who has learnt the craft through short filmmaking, for Comali, the movie which became the talk of the town recently with its impressive trailer.

He has paired up with Kajal Aggarwal for the first time in Comali. Kannada actress Samyuktha Hegde is making her Tamil debut with this flick by playing the love of Ravi's first love. Yogi Babu will be seen as the hero's side kick. KS Ravikumar, Kavita Radheshyam and a host of other actors are part of the cast. The film has Hiphop Tamizha's music, Richard M Nathan's cinematography and Pradeep E Ragav's editing.

Story:

Comali is a comedy-satire which revolves around Ravi (Jayam Ravi), who is in the state of coma for 16 years. In the last two decades, the country has witnessed massive changes in the lifestyles and value system. The movie tries to showcase how a man who went into a prolonged state of unconsciousness before this revolution reacts to the present reality. The story, laced with humour, tries to carry an important message to the society.

Reviews:

Comali has opened to positive reviews from the critics and cine-goers. Jayam Ravi's school-day avatar for which he lost 18 kilograms has been appreciated by the viewers. Check out the viewers' response to the flick below:

Ranjith: Saw #Comali

Semma padam by Pradeep, special mention to the climax

Jayam Ravi and his choice of movies to be appreciated. Thalapathy references - theatre erupts

CB: #Comali is a watchable flick though it turns to be a bit dramatic in the end. Comedy works in parts & Jayaram Ravi's Single shot scene in the second half is good.

udhayaa: #Komali very good entertaining movie with lovely msg...

Jayam Ravi bro you are rocking, great (hard) work. Congrats to my Anna Isari Ganesh

Director and whole Team... Congrats...

Prashanth Rangaswamy: #Comali - There is so much one can take from this movie. The best message of all - Humanity first and then everything. Congrats team - You can be really proud of this movie !

#Comali - Seamless flow throughout the first half. Jayam Ravi is fantastic as usual. After a longtime good to see Yogi Babu

in a well written role. Debutant Pradeep has fully utilized the the sixteen years time gap to engage the audience.Good going so far