The name of the legendary Colombian goalkeeper Rene Higuita cropped up in Kerala film circles when accidentally both a writer and a filmmaker titled their works as Higuita.

Kerala Film Chamber, acting on a complaint from writer and former IAS officer N.S Madhavan, asked the Malyalam film director Hemant G Nair not to use the title 'Higuita' for his film, said to be in the final stages of production.

The 74-year-old former bureaucrat had penned a short story named Higuita and reported the matter to the Chamber on becoming aware of a film titled by the same name. Consequently, director Hemant G Nair has been asked by the Chamber to not use the title for his debut film.

Meanwhile, disappointed at the development, director Nair says though the title is the same as Madhavan's story, the film doesn't have any connection with it. IANS quoted Madhavan as saying, "I have been in talks with people to make a film on my short story Higuita and now that it has already come out, I feel sad."

Nair maintains that the film was announced back in 2019 and the title registered with Chamber itself. Later, the announcement was also followed by social media hype.

"The launch was held at a big function and the social media was also active in promoting it. I fail to understand how can there be a problem now." While many did not come onboard to comment on the controversy, but veteran Malayalam fil personality termed the development as "needless."

Reportedly, he also said that he failed to understand the merit in what the writer claims. The controversy has reached the social media where many are taking sides, some with facts, others with speculation.

But who is Rene Higuita?

The Columbian former professional footballer is celebrated for being both legendary and eccentric on the field. Having played for several South American club soccer teams and World Cups, Higuita's pioneered and is most remembered for his 'Scorpion Kick.'