Mov , the owner of P.M.E, has exhibited the tremendous power that music holds.Currently,at the age of 40,being the CEO of a Canadian company,P.M.E,his first single which made an entry to the limelight was Bloomin.Also ,Prada music which has been on radio rotation past 2 years has gained immense popularity.

Living most of his life in Malvern & Jane and Finch ,he has been a part of multitudinous productions.The most highlighted ones are the three- Ask The Authorities /2009,which could be found on Vevo and Much Music ,Frost Bite 1 /2010 ,Frost Bite 2 /2011. Having his own studio located in maple Toronto for 3 years, for a colossal break he decided to move to a bigger and better location in 2018 to 146 Thirtieth st in Etobicoke.

With the simplistic yet emphasized lifestyle ,Mov has been managing artist D'Marco Francis aka Dre Prada for the last 2 years and has also launched 2 EP's and 1 album.Dre Prada association ,that too with a ginormic fanbase has proliferated the production to a greater extent. With over 20 spot dates across Canada for the last past 2 years, P.M.E has proclaimed its PRADA EVERYTHING . The North America tour with 18 dates across Canada along with universal republic artist Malachi starts Nov 1 2019 and ends March 26 2020.

Over the years P.M.E has released 20 music videos. EP , 2019 Can't You See The Ring EP , 2019 PRADA EVERYTHING Album are the notables for P.M.E . Every new music release is mastered, produced, owned and operated by P.M.E. With a team of 6 connoisseurs cum producers who produce the Dre Prada sound namely, Kid Pro aka David Richards , Bevy Boy aka Brent Browne , Product aka Clint Richmond ,MikeyInDaCut aka Michael Temesvari ,Chino Beats aka Andrew Marchione ,Lxkes aka Christian Alexander Osorno ,P.M.E has uplifted and set the bar to the next level.

But taking the company to greater heights,Mov has been utilizing his so far gained experience.Being a family oriented man ,with 2 boys, Jaydin and Jazziah and 2 girls namely, Shanice and Deja , he has shifted to 25 Capreol Crt Toronto.He has effectuated his plans to make the company global and has started to make deals to implement his ideas . P.M.E has also a distribution deal with create music group located in LA. He has greater plans for the future.

We wish him a herculean success and hope he procures great heights!!

