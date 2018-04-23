A man sleeping on footpath was run over by a speeding car driven by a B.Tech student at Kushaiguda area of Hyderabad, Telangana

The girl in the driver's seat was accompanied by three other friends as they were returning from a late night party.

The 19-year-old girl had lost control of the car that crossed the road divider and went over the footpath

A late night joy-ride turned tragic when a man sleeping on footpath was run over by a speeding car driven by a B.Tech student at Kushaiguda area of Hyderabad, Telangana, late Sunday, April 22.

The girl in the driver's seat was accompanied by three other friends as they were returning from a late night party. The police officials suspect that the college student was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The 19-year-old girl had lost control of the car that crossed the road divider and went over the footpath, killing the 30-year-old man sleeping outside his shop, IANS reported. The cobbler, who was run over by the vehicle, was rushed to a nearby hospital. The doctors, however, pronounced him brought dead.

As soon as the accident took place, the girls tried to flee the spot but the locals stopped them. As the police reached the spot, they tried to shield the girls from the locals as one of the girl's was the daughter of a police official, according to the news agency.

"They got down from the car in a state of shock, said sorry and tried to flee the spot, but the locals who gathered there caught hold of them and informed the police," the victim's son (name not provided) was quoted as saying by IANS.

The Rachakonda police have filed a case and are also scanning for CCTV footage in the area. The police added that all the four girls belong to the same engineering college from Ghatkesar and were returning from a party in Keesara, Hindustan Times reported.

In a similar incident that took place March 11, two college students died and three of their friends were injured when a 19-year-old girl was driving under the influence of alcohol. The college student had rammed her car into a traffic pole in south Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar.