Homi Adajania's 2012 romantic-comedy 'Cocktail' was not just a box-office hit but has gone on to be a remarkable film in the history of Bollywood. Critics often talk about how the film also redefined Deepika Padukone's career and let her explore her versatility. The film starred Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, Dimple Kapadia and Boman Irani apart from Deepika.

Recently, the director took to his Instagram story to share a BTS picture from the shoot of the movie. He wrote, "Shooting Cocktail, Capetown 2011" and used stickers that read, "behind the scenes" and hashtag tossback. The picture featured Deepika and Homi having a laugh in the poll and Dimple Kapadia and Diana Penty chilling by the poolside and having a good time.

Deepika was seen flaunting her midriff confidently in the picture, and netizens could not help but compliment her. She was seen in a black and white bralette and a pair of dark denims, with her hair tied up in a messy ponytail.

Reddit users took to the platform to discuss the picture. A user wrote, "DP and Diana looked so freaking beautiful in this movie. Tall, nice hair, perfect features." While another comment read, "DP looks so hot." Talking about Deepika, a user wrote, "The Veronica no one could replace."

Netizens also spoke about how well the movie was made; a particular comment read, "DP was so damn amazing in this movie. I went for Saif and Diana but DP took me by surprise."

Another comment said, "I miss movies like this!!! Good looking people and good movies, wish Bollywood can cast new actors !!!!"

There were also comments like, "I loved this movie. I forced my family to watch this in theatres lol."

It does not stop here; Reddit users took the opportunity to compliment Homi Adajania not only for his directorial prowess but also for his good looks. A user wrote, "This guy is INSANELY HOT. Got a chance to see him with his wife (Anaita), when I was working on IIFA back in 2011/12."

Another wrote, "Homi is so hot lol."