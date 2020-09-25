Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Thursday said that his government is willing to bear the expenditure for running the Tamil medium school in Ahmedabad which has been closed down.

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami writes to Gujarat CM

In a letter to his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani, he said: "Tamil Nadu government is willing to undertake the entire expenditure for the continuance of this Tamil medium school at Ahmedabad."

According to Palaniswami, the school which had been imparting education in Tamil medium to children of migrant labourers in Ahmedabad has been closed down suddenly, citing low attendance.

"These Tamil children are now left without any choice to continue their education. Tamils have contributed and are contributing towards the development of Gujarat. The future of Tamil linguistic minority in Gujarat needs to be protected," Palaniswami told Rupani.

He requested Rupani to intervene in the matter and pass suitable orders for the continuance of the Tamil medium school.

"I hope the government of Gujarat will protect the right to education of the Tamil linguistic minority. I would appreciate early action in this regard," Palaniswami said.