CM Naidu, AP Minister to go on hunger strike on April 20th

Andhra Pradesh cabinet meeting discussed about the one-day hunger strike by CM Naidu on 20th April in Vijayawada against Centre's non-cooperation with the state. 13 Ministers will organize simultaneous hunger strikes in districts for which they are in charge ministers.

Remaining Ministers will take part in the hunger strike along with CM. The general public has also been requested to take part in large numbers.

The cabinet meet assessed the bandh called by opposition parties. The cabinet observed that people have suffered due the bandh. In some areas, there was an attempt to create violence. Tirupati incident where a motorbike was burnt by the protestors is the evidence.