Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has instructed its officials to cut down all unnecessary expenditure, if any, in the administration to strengthen the state's financial status.

In an official statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), it asked the officers to review the proposals submitted by various government departments, offices and agencies to buy new cars. Similarly, he also has directed to discourage unnecessary refurbishing and renovating of Government' offices and official residences.

On June 1, Kumaraswamy directed all officials and government staff to not use mobile phones during his meetings to avoid distraction Kumaraswamy, in the order, stated that some officials use cell phones during the meeting, which affects discussions on important matters.

The chief minister's decision came 11 days after he took charge on May 23 and held only a few meetings with the officials.

The JD(S) leader was instated as the chief minister after BJP's BS Yeddyrappa quit from the post barely 2 days after being elected.

HDK's swearing-in ceremony on May 23 was the platform for all parties opposing the BJP to exhibit a massive show of strength. Congress and JD(S) joined hands to form a coalition government in Karnataka and have decided that the two parties will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha polls together.

[ANI]