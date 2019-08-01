Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced free electricity up to 200 units in the national capital from Thursday, August 1.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said, "Today the cheapest electricity in the country is in Delhi." Kejriwal also said that this move will definitely encourage power saving.

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government will give a rebate of 50 per cent on electricity bills for power consumption between 201 and 400 units.

"Nobody says anything if the VIPs and big politicians get free power. Why deprive the common man? Am I wrong in taking this step," the Delhi CM asked.

Taking to Twitter, Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia said, "Historic day for Delhi! CM @ArvindKejriwal declares Free Lifeline Electricity of 200 units to all. Every family deserves a life of dignity. Just like good education & healthcare, a basic quantum of electricity to run lights/fans at home is essential for that. #PehleHalfAbMaaf."

AAP leader Atishi took to Twitter saying, "After transforming the power sector in Delhi with 24*7 electricity, improved infrastructure, improved financial health of electricity distribution companies, CM @ArvindKejriwal announces 200 units lifeline electricity free for Delhi's citizens."

"Now Delhi will have the cheapest electricity across all cities and states in the country. This is the impact of electing an honest government," tweeted Atishi.

Kejriwal said that the move will cover around 33 per cent consumers in Delhi, whose usage is less than 200 units in the summer season. "During the winter, the power consumption of around 70 per cent people is below 200," the Delhi CM said.