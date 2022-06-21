Digital infrastructure services provider Cloudflare suffered an outage on Tuesday when several popular platforms like Discord, DoorDash, NordVPN, Zerodha, Upstox and others went down for users globally, including in India.

Cloudflare said it identified the issue and rolled out a fix and several platforms started having normal operations afterwards.

"Users may experience errors or timeouts reaching Cloudflare's network or services," the firm had said in an earlier update.

"Problem with our backbone. We know what. Rollbacks etc. happening," said John Graham-Cumming, CTO of Cloudflare, on a Hacker News thread.

Coinbase and Shopify users also faced issues, according to DownDetector.

Second Cloudfare outage in a week

Last week, several online platforms like Shopify, Discord, Acko, GitLab and others went down for users in India as Cloudflare suffered an outage.

Cloudflare said in a statement that it was not the result of a cyber attack.

"The root cause of the issue was an increase in resource consumption due to a software release. Cloudflare was working on a fix within minutes, and the network is running normally now," the company said in a statement.

Several customers in India faced 'HTTP 504' error-based service outages, especially for long-running queries.

The outage also affected SaaS platform OSlash, Flitpay and other platforms that run their operations on Cloudflare network.

(With inputs from IANS)