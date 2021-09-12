At least five family members of a nomad family are feared dead after a massive cloudburst hit the Rafiabad area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. Cloudburst struck Dhooks of Bakerwals on early Sunday morning.

The family belonged to the Rajouri district of Jammu province, and was reportedly camping in the higher reaches of Rafiabad as per their routine seasonal migration.

Initial reports said that 'Dhooks' of some nomads, camping in higher reaches, were washed after a massive cloudburst hit Kafarnar Bahak in the upper reaches of Rafiabad.

A local news agency reported that a police party headed by local SHO rushed to the spot along with members of SDRF. Four bodies have been recovered and one is still missing.

The bodies recovered so far have been identified Shahnaz Begum, 30, wife of Mohammad Farooq Khari, Tariq Khari, 8, son of Farooq Khari, Nazitya Akthar, 14, daughter of Farooq Khari and Arif Mohammad 5, son of Farooq Khari, all residents of Nowshera, Rajouri

Quoting some police officers, a local news agency, reported that the nomad family of Haji Bashir Bakarwal of Rajouri was washed away in the cloudburst. The cloud burst triggered flash floods which submerged the playfield and several government buildings and school buildings at Watergam Rafaibabad.

Kulgam Police rescue nomad family

Reports said that some nomadic families were struck up in a stream due to massive rainfall followed by the flash flood in the Kulgam area.

Police along with the SDRF team reached the spot and rescued five family members with their livestock including 200 sheep, one horse, and two dogs and their essential commodities were shifted to a safer place.