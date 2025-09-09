Cloud computing is transforming how businesses store and use data, as many companies move to cloud services to increase efficiency and cut costs. However, managing cloud systems can be complicated, and without careful planning, businesses may spend more than expected or face technical issues.

Baljit Jamwal, an expert in cloud computing and a Senior Manager Architect for migration at a leading Big Four firm, helps businesses make smarter decisions about their cloud strategies. He works with companies to reduce costs, improve security, and create cloud systems that match their business needs. He aims to help businesses make the most of cloud technology while avoiding common mistakes.

The Challenges of Cloud Adoption

Many businesses in sectors such as manufacturing, utilities, and retail move to the cloud expecting automatic savings and simpler operations. However, companies often find cloud systems expensive and difficult to manage without careful planning. Gartner predicts that by 2026, 75% of companies will face unexpected cloud costs that exceed their budgets.

Jamwal explains that businesses often pay for more cloud services than they actually use. Companies run into this issue when they do not fully understand pricing models or fail to monitor their usage. By carefully reviewing their cloud needs, companies can avoid unnecessary expenses and use resources more effectively.

Another challenge is security. When businesses store data on remote servers, they must take extra steps to protect sensitive information. Jamwal helps companies in industries like utilities and financial services set up security measures to prevent cyberattacks and keep their data safe. He believes businesses must stay informed about new security risks to protect their systems.

Multi-Cloud Strategies and Their Benefits

Many companies now use multiple cloud providers instead of relying on just one. Flexera found that 89% of businesses use more than one cloud network to improve reliability and avoid getting locked into a single provider's system. This strategy lets businesses choose the best services from different cloud companies.

Jamwal supports multi-cloud strategies but warns that companies must organize them well. Businesses in fields such as healthcare and logistics must ensure their systems work smoothly when using multiple cloud providers. Without proper management, companies can create technical problems and increase costs instead of reducing them by using various cloud services.

One of the most significant advantages of using multiple cloud providers is flexibility. Businesses can spread their workloads across different services, ensuring they can continue operations on another platform if one system fails. This approach helps companies avoid downtime and keep their services running smoothly for customers.

The Future of Cloud Computing

Artificial intelligence (AI) and automation are steadily changing cloud computing. These technologies help businesses manage cloud services more effectively by predicting costs, improving security, and balancing workloads. Experts predict that by 2030, AI tools will manage most cloud systems and make quick adjustments based on real-time data.

Some people argue that companies overuse cloud computing and should think more carefully before moving all their systems online. IT consultant Michael Denton says, "Some businesses spend more on cloud services than they would on maintaining their data centers." He believes companies should evaluate their specific needs before making the switch.

Jamwal agrees that businesses should use the cloud carefully. "It's not about moving everything online, but about making smart decisions that match business needs," he says. His work encourages companies in manufacturing, retail, and beyond to find the right balance between cloud and traditional systems so they can operate independently without overspending.