Climate change, a global concern that has been at the forefront of international discussions, is now being linked to an increase in the prevalence and severity of multiple sclerosis (MS), a debilitating autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. This connection was highlighted in a recent report by GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. The report, which aligns with a literature review published in the Lancet Neurology in June 2024, suggests that climate change could exacerbate MSsymptoms, thereby driving the need for more effective treatment approaches.

MS affects approximately 2.8 million people worldwide. It is characterized by the immune system's overreaction, which leads to the continuous death of healthy nerve cells. The disease's progression is typically managed through disease-modifying therapies (DMTs), which aim to slow down the disease's progression. However, the anticipated increase in MS cases due to climate change necessitates the development of more effective DMTs.

The Impact of Climate Change on MS Treatment

The report forecasts a significant growth in the sales of MS DMTs, projecting a rise to $30.1 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2020 to 2030. This growth is expected to be driven by the increasing need for more effective DMTs, as MS flare-ups become more frequent due to fluctuating temperatures, a consequence of climate change.

Jos Opdenakker, a Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, emphasized the need for the development of novel, more effective DMTs. He stated, Climate change-related exacerbations of MS will necessitate the development of novel, more effective DMTs as disease flare-ups become more frequent with fluctuating temperatures.

The pharmaceutical industry is already responding to this need. Currently, two Phase III clinical trials are underway, evaluating Novartis's remibrutinib and Genentech's fenebrutinib. These trials are comparing these potential treatments to the currently available standard of care, Sanofi's Aubagio (teriflunomide), in patients with relapsing MS.

Pharmaceutical Industry's Response and the Role of Diet

These trials signify the pharmaceutical industry's interest in developing more effective DMTs, as the severity of MS symptoms is expected to increase due to climate change. Opdenakker further stressed the need for new and more effective therapeutic interventions to form an all-encompassing, coherent strategy for managing MS in line with climate change. This highlights the importance of a comprehensive approach to managing MS, which includes not only the development of more effective treatments but also the consideration of environmental factors such as climate change.

In addition to the impact of climate change, diet has also been found to play a role in the severity of MS. A recent study found that a wheat diet could exacerbate the severity of MS. The study, led by Univ.-Prof. Dr. Dr. Detlef Schuppan, Director of the Institute of Translational Immunology at the University Medical Center Mainz and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, found that certain wheat proteins can cause inflammatory reactions, contributing to the severity of MS. This finding suggests that a wheat-free diet could potentially reduce the severity of MS and other inflammatory diseases.

In conclusion, the link between climate change and MS underscores the need for a multi-faceted approach to managing the disease. This includes the development of more effective treatments, the consideration of environmental factors, and the exploration of dietary interventions. As the world continues to grapple with the effects of climate change, it is clear that its impact extends beyond the environment, affecting human health in ways that are only beginning to be understood. The findings of these reports and studies serve as a call to action for researchers, healthcare providers, and policy makers to address the complex interplay between climate change and health.