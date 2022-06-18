The wedding industry has altered in the past couple of years! Post-pandemic weddings are about the groom and bride rather than the family! With that trend, it is momentous to capture the event that is centric to the couple! Wedding photography businesses like Clickography have brought a change in the industry by producing wedding films showcasing partners and their personalities. With fresh ideas, every documentary they create is unique.

Bharat Prajapat, the founder of Clickography, is a certified photographer and cinematographer with over five years of experience in the field. The wedding photographer is in several local newspapers to big Magazines like Femina for his work. He has been a part of several celebrity concert shoots and shot choreographer Sneha Desai's wedding. Among many of his accomplishments, he has also filmed a music album- Sabali, for Zee Music Company.

The engineer turned photographer formed Clickography, a wedding filmmaking company on 4th October 2015, with a vision to provide top-notch photography solutions to its client and has been successful so far! They provide services like pre-wedding shoots, wedding films, fashion films, Music videos, and after-movies with their team of professionals. Clickography is now a family of 187K followers on Instagram and is growing!

His work is a witness to the amount of detailing and hard work. He has also helped fellow photographers with his reels on his Instagram handle @clickography and a series of hands-on wedding workshops that included live demos of how to shoot Haldi and other Wedding rituals with real couples and their mates with a fitting setup.

He is a master at extracting the love and emotions at the moment and capturing them in a picture, which his clients love! Clickography is the best-suited wedding photography team for many reasons, but especially because of its unique vision and efficient client relationship. A wedding is a memorable day for every couple, and a team like Clickography will help you keep it forever with their storytelling and photography skills.