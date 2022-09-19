As some political parties raised the question of slapping the Public Safety Act (PSA) on clerics, Additional Deputy General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Sunday said that arrested religious preachers were instigating youth despite being warned several times.

In an informal chat with media persons at Baramulla in north Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that the arrested religious leaders were repeatedly warned against instigating innocent youth, but they didn't budge.

He said that the police have enough evidence against religious clerics booked under PSA.

"The clerics who have been booked under PSA were earlier called by police and they were warned not to instigate young boys but they didn't stop that is the reason they were booked", he said.

"Police have a lot of evidence against them. We can also share with the media if required,", the ADGP revealed. He said that some people, who indulged in similar activities, were already warned against inciting people.

"There are reports that some of the clerics are doing the same practice but soon after getting the proper evidence, they too will be booked," he said.

Three prominent religious leaders booked under PSA in three days

Three prominent religious clerics namely Moulana Abdul Rasheed Dawoodi, Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri, and Sarjan Barkati have been booked under PSA.

On Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police two influential clerics from south Kashmir under PSA for allegedly being involved in instigating youth to join terror ranks.

Moulana Mushtaq Ahmad Veeri of the Jamiat-Ahle Hadees and Abdul Rashid Dawoodi, patron Tehreek-e-Soutul Awliya and three others were arrested by J&K Police.

On Saturday Sarjan Barkati was arrested and booked under PSA. Family members of Barkati said that he was arrested by police on Saturday morning.

Notably, Barkati was released after four years of detention in October 2020 after he was arrested during the uprising following the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani in 2016.

Mehbooba condemns booking clerics under PSA

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti condemned the Jammu and Kashmir administration's booking of clerics under the Public Safety Act.

"If normalcy, as claimed by the government of India, has indeed returned to J&K with zero incidents of stone pelting and other activities considered anti-national, why are they booking religious scholars under draconian laws like PSA?" Mehbooba said in a tweet. "Outrightly condemn such actions that reflect BJPs communal mindset.", she said.