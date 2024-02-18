Keeping in view the huge Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in the union territory, the Power Development Department (PDD) made it mandatory for all government employees to clear their electricity bills to get salaries in the next month.

Not only government employees, but contractors also have to clear their electricity bills for getting payments for their developmental work.

The Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) urged the district magistrates of the Kashmir division to disburse the salaries of government employees after the clearance of electricity dues.

In a letter to the district magistrates of Kashmir division, the Managing Director of KPDCL Mussarat Islam, said that the electricity due lying pending with the government employees and contractors needs to be cleared before the disbursement of the salaries of government employees and before the release of funds in favor of the contractors for development works.

Govt fixed target to collecting revenue

As per the letter, "KPDCL is entrusted with the responsibility of collecting revenue on account of electricity charges from all categories of consumers, including government employees and contractors executing various development works, in the Kashmir division".

The government has fixed revenue targets for KPDCL for the current financial year. Regular review meetings are being chaired at the highest level, and information is shared on a weekly basis.

The letter said that the Finance Department has from time to time issued directions for timely recovery of government money deposited in lieu of power and energy dues from government employees.

All DMs urged to issue directions to concerned officers

"In light of these directives and to ensure government revenue realization recovery fixed for the current financial year, all district magistrates of Kashmir division as per past practice are requested to issue circular directions to all DDOs, District Treasury Officers, and Treasury Officers in their jurisdiction to draw and disburse the salary of government employees working in the districts only after the clearance of electricity dues," reads the letter.

The department urged the district magistrates of Kashmir division that contractors shall also be bound to clear their power bills, before releasing their payments for development works. This will go a long way toward achieving revenue targets and securing the UT exchequer.

J&K records huge AT&C losses

Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has recorded huge Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses during the last few years.

After Nagaland, Jammu and Kashmir recorded huge AT&C losses during the last some years.

Nagaland has the highest number of 60.69 percent AT&C losses followed by Jammu and Kashmir with 59.28 percent AT&C losses. The pilferage of electricity is one of the several reasons for AT&C losses of the power distribution utilities.