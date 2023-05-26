Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's latest song from their upcoming film has received mixed reactions on social media. The song – Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega - from the film – Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is a peppy, catchy number. While there are many who are loving the song, majority are calling it distasteful. Let's take a look at what netizens have said on social media.

"Hame paap lag jayega ye song sunkar (we will sin by listening to this)," wrote one user. "Bht ho buray lagrhay hain (looking really bad)," another one commented. "Clean shave he looks lil bit like bhojapuri star nirahua," a social media user opined. "Gatiya film bakvass song flop actor bina sakal ka (bad film, worse song and flop actor)," another social media user commented.

However, there were a few who said that they couldn't wait for the film to release and also called the song catchy. Vicky Kaushal is in news for his brief interaction with Salman Khan during IIFA press conference. In a video that has now taken over the internet, one of Salman's bodyguards could be seen pushing Vicky out of Salman's way as the actor arrives. This has left Kaushal's fans and followers fuming.