An old review of Naya Nagar Police Station in Maharashtra's Mira Bhayander on Google has taken the social media by storm. And the officers of Naya Nagar can take a bow for their 'four-star' hospitality.

A five-month-old review posted by Mansuri Avesh has one viral on social media. Reason? The review happens to be that of a police station.

In his review, Mansuri Avesh says he received good treatment at Naya Nagar Police Station after being arrested. So much so, he had even gone to express his desire of getting arrested again by the officers of the station.

'The handcuff was a bit tight but it's good'

The detainees' Google review gets into the details of his 'stay and experience.' "Got arrested there. They treated me very well, the cells are also great, a good amount of room and very clean."

It takes a while to snap out of the word picture and realise it's a police station he is talking about. The review further continues, "Food was pretty good. The handcuff was a bit tight but it's good, it does the job. The officers are also kind. Overall, it was a very good experience and would definitely go there once again if I get the chance to." Whoever thought Google reviews were limited to bread & breakfast stays or touristy experiences?

Not the only positive review for the police station

IPS Santosh Singh posted the review on his social media account, echoing the sarcasm of many who chanced upon the review on Google.

A refreshed search and one comes across yet another positive review, again comprising of the desire to go back. Writes Aryan D, who also gave five stars to the police station, "Got arrested there because of smoking maal. The jail was way better than expected and got rajma chawal in dinner that was the best thing. Really good people in there they shared a cigarette with me, will surely go sometime again soon." Writes another reviewer Yoga Mimamsa, "Good service." While the authenticity of these reviews is yet to be ascertained, their virality is self-explanatory.

Netizens left in splits

While many netizens could barely (and rightfully) contain their surprise or sarcasm, there were several who seemed 'inspired' by the post. "I am adding it to my bucket list," jokes a social media user. "Now if I ever commit a crime, I know where to get arrested,' joked another.