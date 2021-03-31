Former star of Arsenal Fan TV Claude Callegari is no more. The 58-year old football fan passed away on Monday afternoon. Claude rose to stardom appearing on Arsenal Fan. He was also popularly known as Gooner Claude. An official statement was issued with permission from Callegari's father about the news of Claude's untimely demise.

The cause of his death remains unknown and the family has requested for privacy while coping with this tremendous loss. What has made netizens wonder if there's something more than meets the eye is his tweet two days prior to his death. The football enthusiast had replied to a comment saying, "No one is forcing you to watch it don't worry I will disappear soon to see my mother then you can all be happy."

"We can't believe we are writing this, with permission from Claude's father, it is with great sadness and a broken heart that we have to announce that our dear friend and legend Claude sadly passed away yesterday afternoon 29th March. We ask that you please respect the privacy of Claude, his family and friends and be respectful at this extremely sad time. RIP dear friend, gone but never be forgotten. Gooner for life," said an official statement.

"We are absolutely devastated today to learn of the death of Claude Callegari, one of the channel's most popular contributors," tweeted AFTV. "Claude was a much loved figure during his time on the channel and through his passion for Arsenal was able to connect with fans from around the globe on a meaningful level," they further said.

Lily Kell also took to Twitter and urged everyone not to speculate on her father's death. She tweeted, "Please do not speculate on my fathers cause of death, as a family we do not know yet the exact reasons and speculation is causing great distress to his 84 year old father and his 12 year old granddaughter. Thank you #goonerclaude."

Tributes soon started pouring in for the legendary Arsenal fan. Rest in peace, Gooner Claude!