Kareena Kapoor Khan has been busy with the promotions and endorsements of Malabar Gold and Diamonds in the UK. The diva has been making several appearances, promoting the brand. After enchanting the audience with her dance moves on 'Fevicol Se' during one of the promotions in Birmingham, Kareena was attending an event where she was interrupted by the emergency sirens.

Bebo was talking when the country's emergency alert siren went off. She looked puzzled and was later explained to by the interviewer about the siren system. Kareena looked surprised and even gave her classic eye roll.

Social media has dropped several comments on the video doing the rounds ever since.

"Bless, she didn't know what was happening lol!" wrote a user.

"She like oh ok some british thing lol," another user wrote.

"She should have said it's time for tea," a social media user commented.

"Should have said it's our mandatory teatime alarm," another social media user dropped a comment.

"Her expressions," read a comment.

"So Poo," another comment read.

On the professional front, Kareena has been on a different trajectory. The actress has totally reinvented herself with some non-glamorous, power-packed roles in the last years. She made her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh's 'Jaane Jaan'. She was also seen in Hansal Mehta's 'The Buckingham Murders' as a detective agent.

Kareena on Daayra

The 'Begum of Pataudi' has now signed Meghna Gulzar's next film, titled - Daayra. She will be seen sharing the screen opposite Prithviraj in the film. "As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director's chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true," Bebo had said while announcing the project.

"The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film," she had said.