On the first day of the examination of class 12 (Intermediate) in Bihar, mismanagement was reported from one of the centres of East Champaran's Motihari town on Tuesday evening when students were forced to write papers of Hindi in the lights of vehicles.

The incident took place in Maharaja Harendra Kishore Singh college where over 400 students were made to write Hindi papers in the second sitting examination under the lights of vehicles.

The examination for the second sitting was scheduled at 1.45 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday. As the seating arrangement of students was not made properly in advance, the examination was delayed till 4 p.m.

The students and their parents got angry and they shouted slogans against the college and district administration.

Following the incident, Saurabh Suman Yadav, the SDO of Motihari (Sadar) and DSP Arun Kumar Yadav, reached the examination center and brought the situation under control.

"We convinced the students and their parents for the examination which finally started at 4 p.m. and continued till 7 p.m.," Saurabh Suman Yadav said.

As there was no electricity supply in the college, the administration arranged a generator but it did not cater to all the places. Finally, parents who came on their four-wheelers switched on the headlights of their vehicles to complete the examination.

"We have constituted a team headed by a district education officer to investigate the matter. We have suspended the center superintendent," said S. Kapil Ashok, district magistrate of East Champaran.

The class 12 examination started on Tuesday.