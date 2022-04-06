Citizen is a respected name in the wristwatch industry, having made some spectacular timepieces. For those anticipating their next big release, it's not too far. Citizen has unveiled two new limited-edition wristwatches, which are scheduled for winter launch this year. These new wristwatches will appeal to divers and collectors alike.

Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Diver and the all-new 870 Mechanical from its popular Series 8 have been unveiled, both being made in limited quantities.

The 870 Mechanical marks the first anniversary of the Series 8 relaunch, and has been designed keeping in mind the ethos of the original Series 8. Only 700 of Series 8 870 Mechanical First Anniversary Limited-Edition Models will be made worldwide.

The Promaster Eco-Drive Diver 200m model's design has been inspired by the 1982 Professional Diver, which had the highest depth rating in the world – pressure resistance up to 1,300 meters - at the time of its release. Only 5,000 pieces of this limited edition model will be made globally available. Moreover, a part of the sales revenue from this model will be donated towards marine conservation activities of the international NGO Conservation International.

Citizen Series 8 870 Mechanical Limited Edition

This new limited edition model will be a collector's favourite. It comes in an all-black colour scheme, with its two-piece bezel finished with DLC in brushed and mirror finishes. The dark avatar is well-complimented by carbon dial and the black indices and hands for a dynamic, sporty look.

Flip over and there's a transparent case back, which shows the movement of the balance and the rotor inside. The watch has enhanced magnetic resistance, which guarantees accurate time without being affected by magnetic fields generated by smartphones, tablets and other gadgets. Citizen claims it has an average daily accuracy of -5 to +10 seconds and a running time of approximately 50 hours. Impressive indeed!

The watch case and band use stainless steel and the dial is protected by sapphire glass with an anti-reflective coating. The case diameter is 40.8mm and thickness is measured at 11.4mm. The watch is water-resistant to 10 BAR.

Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Diver

If a diver's watch has been on your wishlist for long, Citizen Promaster Eco-Drive Diver 200m is bound to impress. The detailing on the watch is immersive. In fact, the design of the watch has been inspired by whale sharks. The dial and the bezel have a nice deep blue shade and the dial pattern is inspired by the unique spot patterns found on whale shark's back. There's also an embossed whale shark silhouette on the case back, which is a nice easter egg and adds a sense of uniqueness to the watch.

The case features a sandblasted finish akin to the original model. The lugless case silhouette, the four bezel guards, and the large indentations on the rotating bezel give the watch a bold, distinctive, and a rugged look. The case is made from Super Titanium finished with CITIZEN's proprietary Duratect MRK and Duratect DLC surface hardening technology, which will keep those scratches at bay.

The dial visibility is increased with the bold hands and indices. But the best part is that the watch doesn't require regular battery replacement hassles and it is ISO-compliant for up to 200 meters.

The case diameter of the watch is 45.8mm and the thickness is 14.3mm.