Ace music director Aman Pant has been in the industry for more than a decade. Pant has an illustrious body of work. He has composed the theme music for The Great Indian Kapil Show, which is currently streaming on Netflix, and has also scored the music for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Pant's diverse body of work includes projects such as the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Chup, Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming, Good Luck Jerry starring Jahnavi Kapoor, and Raj & DK's Guns and Gulaab, Janhit Mein Jaari featuring Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Aman Pant recently gave the music score for Varun Dhawan-Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Aman Pant, in an exclusive interaction with International Business Times India, spoke about the growth of the music industry, remixes, and working with Samantha and Varun Dhawan.

Excerpts from the interview.

IBT: The music of Citadel has captivated the audience. What was the brief given to you for the project?

Aman Pant: Music, especially the background score, plays a pivotal role in modern cinema. It has the power to elevate a scene or render it lifeless. As a composer, I see audio as equally vital as the visual element in this audio-visual medium. For Citadel, the brief was simple: create something fresh, engaging, and contemporary. Raj and DK have a straightforward approach, it's not about overcomplicating things but making them compelling. With Citadel being an international show involving Russo Brothers and Raj & DK, the stakes were incredibly high for me as a composer. I felt a sense of responsibility to showcase the calibre of Indian talent on a global platform. To achieve this, I incorporated analogue synths and unique elements to craft a soundscape that resonated with international standards. The appreciation I received from the Agbo team and Russo Brothers themselves was deeply fulfilling. This project is close to my heart, and I poured every ounce of passion into it.

IBT: The background score is powerful and has hooked audiences. What feedback have you received?

Aman Pant: The response has been overwhelming. Every day, I receive messages on Instagram from people praising the score. Audiences, journalists, and even reputed publications have highlighted how the BGM adds depth to the series. To hear my work resonate with critics and audiences alike is incredibly rewarding. It's a joy to see such widespread appreciation for something I've put my heart into.

IBT: Did you meet Samantha and Varun to discuss the music?

Aman Pant: I didn't interact with Samantha and Varun during the music-making process as my discussions were primarily with Raj and DK. However, I did meet them at the premiere, where they genuinely appreciated my work. It was humbling to hear their kind words, especially since they'd been listening to the music throughout. Both have delivered stellar performances in the series, and it was great to finally connect with them in person.

IBT: You also created music for The Kapil Sharma Show. What considerations go into composing for a reality chat show?

Aman Pant: Composing for The Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix was unique because it merged two distinct worlds, the mass appeal of Kapil's humour and the sophistication of Netflix. The challenge was to retain the show's Punjabi essence while giving it a global, polished feel. I crafted a melody rooted in Punjabi culture but arranged it in a jazz-inspired format using instruments like the piano, clarinet, baritone saxophone, and violin. This fusion brought an elegant, world music vibe to the theme while staying true to Kapil's personality. Interestingly, the team was struggling to finalize a theme, but my very first attempt clicked. The idea was to blend Kapil's Punjabi charm with Netflix's global identity, and it worked beautifully.

IBT: What was Kapil Sharma's input before and after your composition?

Aman Pant: Kapil Bhai was incredibly supportive during the composition process. He genuinely loved the vibe of the theme and encouraged me throughout. Interestingly, I once lived in a flat he owned in Goregaon back in 2016-17. It's surreal to have gone from being his tenant to composing the theme for his show. This journey feels full circle and deeply meaningful to me.

IBT: You've also worked on Dunki. Did Shah Rukh Khan contribute creatively?

Aman Pant: Absolutely. Working on Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan was a dream come true. SRK had valuable inputs, particularly about adding humour and emotional depth at specific moments. One significant contribution was for a song I composed, Ki Puch Deo Hal Fakira Da, which appears during the intermission when Vicky Kaushal's character burns himself. Both Raju Sir and SRK suggested incorporating this song, and it worked beautifully. Their insights, given their immense experience, were instrumental in shaping the music. The entire process was a collaborative learning experience, and I'm grateful for it.

IBT: Many feel Bollywood's music scene has lost its essence with a surge in remixes. What's your take?

Aman Pant: I'm not against remixes, they serve as a bridge for younger audiences to discover older classics. However, the execution is often uninspired. A remix should be musically rich and innovative, preserving the essence of the original while offering something fresh. Coolness doesn't lie in adding beats alone; it's about reimagining the song thoughtfully. The talent in Bollywood is undeniable. However, emerging artists often lack creative freedom and are directed to follow trends. The independent music scene, on the other hand, is thriving with brilliant talents. I believe this phase in Bollywood is temporary, and we'll see a resurgence of originality soon.

IBT: In Citadel, you recreated a popular '90s song. Does the rise of remixes indicate a lack of originality?

Aman Pant: I didn't create any remixes for Citadel. My thoughts on remixes remain the same as I've shared earlier, they can be valuable when done well.

IBT: What kind of music do you listen to?

Aman Pant: My playlist spans a wide range from metal and jazz to Indian classical. Coming from an Indian classical background, I deeply admire Thumris and artists like Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and Rashid Khan. I'm equally fond of ghazals by legends like Mehdi Hasan, Jagjit Singh, and Ghulam Ali. My mood dictates my choice; metal and rock resonate during intense moments, while classical and ghazals offer depth and tranquillity. These genres and artists inspire me endlessly.

IBT: Is there a recreated or remixed song you like?

Aman Pant: There are many timeless classics that I believe should never be touched, let alone remixed. One such gem is Abhi Na Jao Chhod Ke Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi. Its beauty is unparalleled, and attempting to remix it would dilute its magic. Another is Aapki Nazarone Samjha, with Lata Ji's soulful voice and Madan Mohan Saab's exceptional composition. These songs possess an ethereal charm that no remix could ever replicate. They are perfect as they are untouchable masterpieces.

IBT: Is there a song you'd prefer no one ever remixes or recreate?