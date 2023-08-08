The Central Industrial Security Force, or CISF, is a highly disciplined force within the CAPF, providing security to over 356 industrial units (including 13 Private Sector Units), government infrastructure projects and facilities and establishments located all over India. More often than not, CISF is in the news for stopping contrabands into the country through airports. But the CISF personnel often go above and beyond to help people in distress.

In one such instance, one CISF personnel came to the rescue of a distressed woman, who had forgotten her handbag containing valuables in the airport's washroom. The incident took place in Bengaluru's new Terminal 2, when Meghna Girish, founder of Major Akshay Trust named after her martyr son, realised that her handbag with house keys, wallet and other items was left behind in the airport's washroom only after she exited the terminal.

Naturally, once exited, a passenger cannot re-enter the terminal. But one helpful CISF personnel made sure she got all the help and her stress was over in a matter of few minutes. Thanking the CISF personnel, Meghna writes: "The CISF officer first reassured me with 'mil jayega, ek pin bhi yahan gum nahin hoga'."

The CISF officer then got the Vistara ground staff to retrieve Meghna's belongings and verified the credentials before handing over the handbag. "And grateful me sheepishly thanked them heaved a sigh of relief and took a cab home..." she wrote.

With a sense of pride, Meghna further wrote: "Doubtful of such efficiency, calm confidence and smiling effort as our airport staff anywhere in the world."

Her post on X (formerly Twitter) was extremely relatable and many users agreed with her. Since being shared, the post has gained over 136,000 views, hundreds of RTs and thousands of Likes.

It was past midnight when I tiredly walked out of the airport terminal.... forgetting my handbag with house keys, wallet and all else in the wash room inside!



The #CISF officer first reassured me with 'mil jayega, ek pin bhi yahan gum nahin hoga', and while I… pic.twitter.com/v3eN9QAiXO — Meghna Girish ?? (@megirish2001) August 8, 2023

"CAPFs are a very hardworking force, ma'am; working conditions are no easier than in the Armed Forces, and they deserve all the respect too. A small amount of appreciation for hard-working individuals can make a great difference. Thank you, Ma'am," one user wrote.

CISF to the rescue

In a similar incident last month, two Myanmarese women who had accidentally left a bag containing cash and another valuables, at the Jhandewalan Metro Station, heaved a sigh of relief when the CISF traced it and handed it back to the women.

"The bag was checked from security point of view. After ascertaining that there was no dangerous item inside the bag, it was opened. On opening the bag, cash amounting to Rs 1,59,000, a mobile phone, charger and two passports were found inside the bag. The bag with cash and other items were deposited with the Station Controller and the announcement was made at the nearby stations in this regard," the official said. After proper verification, the bag and other items were handed over to the rightful owners.

In another incident earlier this year, actor Pravin Dabas had shared how a CISF jawan helped a visually impaired man by taking him to the bathroom and patiently waiting for him in Mumbai.

"Observed @CISFHQrs personnel Sunny Sulaniya helping a partially blind man in the bathroom, not only did he take him to the urinal, but waited till he finished, got his hands washed & then handed him back to his companion. people like him are #Heroes. CISF goes above & beyond duty #respect #CISF," he wrote, sharing a photo with the officer in question.

There are many such incidents, often remain untold. But the CISF officers do all this while providing security at the airports, which is a commendable task.