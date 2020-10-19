Ranveer Singh fans are in for great news. The actor is all set to make his debut in a double role with Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, a comedy-drama. The movie will be the director's own adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors.

After Simmba and a cameo in Soorvyavanshi, this project will mark their third collaboration. Like other Rohit's comedy films, this one too will have a huge ensemble cast with actors Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandes, Varun Sharma, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Murli Sharma among others. Cirkus will be presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Reliance Entertainment. The film will also be co-produced by Rohit Shetty.

Slated for a 2021 winter release, the film will go on the floors next month in Mumbai and be shot in parts of Goa and Ooty.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh's major projects took a hit due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which called in for the closing of Cinema halls. However, with the systematic reopening of theatres, the projects are slowly getting lined up.

Ranveer has the much talked about film '83, which is based on India's 1983 Cricket World Cup, where he plays Kapil Dev. The movie also stars wife Deepika Padukone. '83 will now get a screen in Christmas this year. Apart from that, he will also be seen in a social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which is directed by a newcomer Divyang Thakkar and will star Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Rohit's Sooryavanshi, which stars Akshay Kumar in the lead, was going to release around Diwali this year. Now, the same has been pushed for early 2021.

After a seven-month-long hiatus, movie announcements and new projects have surely made cinema fans rejoice.