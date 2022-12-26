Our love for films and everything cinematic transcends several boundaries. With talented actresses and actors who grace the big screens with their emotional acting, who evoke emotions in our hearts for fictional characters, set trends for upcoming fashion, and may even have an insightful impact on society.

To be entirely truthful, who doesn't love chromatic storytelling or a genius direction like the one in 'Interstellar'? The creators of these movies may not have their faces on the poster, but they have already imagined the film in their minds before the film has the chance to materialize.

However, for a long time now, people have begun to realize the implications of not only the faces on screen but also those who put in the hard work behind the cameras, the ones who set up entire sets. More often than not, the set (unless explicitly loud or colourful) goes unnoticed. Minutest details, such as the direction of the camera, the positioning of the mirror, the food our hero eats, everything is detailed in a way that gives off a certain "vibe" that entirely enhances the whole screenplay. Of course, when considering those who direct, we must also consider and duly recognise those who come up with an astounding plot in the first place, those who commit to months of research just to get a particular scene perfect, those who use their wit and humour to baffle audiences and leave colourful craters in our hearts i.e. the scriptwriters.

In order to facilitate and promote aspiring filmmakers, who bring to us new and unique perspectives, with strong storylines, a Film Festival, Cinetown Awards which is an annual short film competition, and an Annual Awards Fiesta have been organised by Dave Sidhu, an Indo-Australian Film Director, actor and more.

Under this, over a period of six months, filmmakers submitted their best works, mainly short films ranging from a duration of 1 minute to 45 minutes.

Primarily oriented toward the technical crew, the ones who make the films, this event presented awards to those. It was held on November 3 and November 4 in Sydney, Australia. The categories for the same are Best Actor in Leading Role (National and International), Best Actress in Leading Role (National and International), Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Design, Best Music, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Production Design, Best VFX and lastly the Best Film.

He is a successful director, casting director and actor too. He has pocketed full-length films such as Kuriyan Jawan Bapu Preshaan (2021), Tabbar (short film, 2018) and Pareshan Parinda(2018), along with several short films such as The Oneness (2020), a short documentary film on Indo-Australian people that has been very well received by the audience. He directed Punjabi music videos for the past 10 years before he stepped into the world of Indo-Australian film culture.

The Director has even appeared in an important role in the 2018 film Paresh Parinda. The passion for filmmaking was running through his veins right from his childhood. When he visited the set for the film 'Dil Lagi'. It was there that he got influenced by the fever of filmmaking. He started to take up every opportunity he got to perform on stage. Took up several hobbies, as many as he could, sketching, acting, mimicry, and more.

Born on November 2, 1986, in Barnala, Punjab, he received his primary education while navigating the ups and downs of his life. After he realized his passion for film and theatre, he inculcated it.

He started his career as a Music videos director for an agency, 'Tracktouch Productions' for Punjabi Music. First Feature film As Director was "Yaariyan Dildariyan".

Furthermore, after he was part of the filmmaking process in different roles, he also received the Best Actor Award in 2002 from Punjabi University and the Best Actor Award in 2004 from Tarksheel Society.

In fact, he is also a Professional Member of the Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance (MEAA) which is the versatile union and industry advocate for Australia's creative professionals, furthermore he is also an active member in Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts.

It is very easy to conclude why he decided to facilitate the crew members of the filming process. He realizes that the core of the film relies on not only those who are on screen but also on those who are off-screen. His compassion for emerging and budding filmmakers took him to the Australian Association Of Multicultural Entertainers Incorporated, which agreed to host a festival to honour and select the best of short films. In doing so, he furthered and motivated new filmmakers to make submissions to their festival. It inculcates the feeling of being recognised within the community for their hard work.

A few of the filmmakers selected were Abhijit Sinha (with three films that were all selected), Kaushal Kumar Singh, whose film titled 'RESONANCE' was selected too. All of their hard work and talent were duly recognised.