The Malayalam film world woke up to shock and disbelief as news broke of two young directors--Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza--being caught with hybrid ganja at a Kochi flat. The Excise department, tightening its investigation, has now summoned well-known cinematographer Sameer Thahir for questioning in connection with the case.

The bust took place late on Saturday night when Excise officials raided an apartment in Kakkanad that belonged to the cinematographer. Acting on a tip-off, the officers were surprised to find not just regular cannabis, but hybrid ganja—a stronger, more potent version of the traditional drug.

What is Hybrid Ganja?

Unlike normal ganja, which grows naturally, hybrid ganja is created by scientifically cross-breeding different strains of the cannabis plant. The result is a far more powerful form of marijuana, with higher levels of THC (the chemical that causes intoxication). In simple words, hybrid ganja gives a stronger "high" and is often more addictive. Originally developed for medical uses in some countries, it has unfortunately found its way into illegal markets, where it sells for a premium.

The directors, who were just beginning to find a foothold in the Malayalam film industry, had reportedly rented the flat for script discussions and pre-production meetings. However, Excise officials suspect the flat had turned into a hub for drug parties involving others from the industry as well.

Cinematographer Sameer Thahir's name emerged during the preliminary questioning, with officials believing he may know the larger network involved. Excise sources confirmed that the investigation is looking beyond personal consumption. "We are probing the possibility of a bigger racket. The use of hybrid ganja is not common in Kerala yet, and that is what worries us," said an officer close to the case.

The directors were granted bail after their arrests were formally recorded as the amount of contraband (1.65gm) found on them was below the limit necessary to charge them with commercial quantity offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. In the wake of their arrests, the directors' union Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has decided to suspend both Khalid and Ashraf.

Interestingly, this is the second drug bust case in the Malayalam industry this month. Last week, the Kochi police arrested actor Shine Tom Chacko in a dramatic way following his possession of drugs. This is the second drug case against Chacko, who was recently acquitted in a cocaine case in 2015.

