If there is one actor in Indian cinema who has grown more charming and winning post-retirement from films, it is Dharmendra. Even in his mid-80s, the actor never ceases to engage with his fans and audience who continue to remember him as the evergreen megastar that he once was.

Dharmendra, who debuted into the Hindi film industry in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, turned 86 today on December 8. And as expected his fans, had nothing but love and best wishes to offer to their favourite Dharam paaji who will soon be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

"Happy Birthday to the man who never fails to make everyone smile...a Legend...my all-time favourite...now just wait for his comeback with Apne 2 and RRKPK...Dharmendra 2.0 era is coming Fire," a fan on Twitter shared.

Back in the black n white era #Dharmendra ji's looks were something else. The most handsome and the manliest hero of Indian cinema. Happy Birthday Dharam ji may you live a 1000 yrs more.

Whether it was Parimal Tripathi in Chupke Chupke or Ashok of Anupama; Dharmendra won his audiences over in both the comic as well as the romantic genre. Ironically, his co-star in both films was Sharmila Tagore, another legendary actor and the classic hit couple coincidentally shares their birthday too, albeit 9 years apart. The Kashmir ki Kali actor turns 77 today.

8th December is special. It's birthday of the most handsome actor from Bollywood Dharmendra and most beautiful Sharmila Tagore. And they together gave my most favourite Hindi movie Chupke Chupke

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that he stopped celebrating his birthday post his mother's demise and never really planned his birthday either. Although he is happy with the love he receives from fans.

"I don't have any birthday plans as such, our na hi kabhi birthday plan banaya hai maine (and I never made birthday plans). I stopped celebrating my birthday after my mother's (Satwant Kaur) death," he told HT adding, "I know I have turned 86, but I don't think about my age. I just work with honesty, aur khush hota hoon jab log abhi bhi pyaar karte hain (I am happy that people still love me). For them, I am still the same Dharmendra. I feel I was born to love and get loved."

Both the legendary stars were wished by their respective children on social media. According to reports, Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya Khemmu are with Sharmila Tagore on her birthday. The actress not just shared a birthday post for her mother but also shared Insta stories of how the day was going for the birthday girl Sharmila.