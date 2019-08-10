Chunky Pandey will be seen playing the role of Devraj in Saaho and the actor's first look was unveiled recently by the makers. Chunky looks fierce and aggressive in the first look and it gives us a hint that the actor is playing one of the antagonists of the film.

The 56-year-old actor is pretty much famous in Bollywood and Bangladeshi cinema and after a not so successful career as a protagonist, the actor slowly moved to play experimental and different roles.

Well, post the release of his first look from Saaho, the actor spoke to a national daily, where he shared a lot about his experiences from the sets of the film and said that he is happy to have been a part of the film.

The veteran actor stated that being at Ramoji Film City has helped the team a lot as plenty of time has been saved. "In that secluded location, clothes, I became Devraj. When I was on sets, I would not even laugh or crack any jokes. I had become quite short-tempered as well," said the actor.

Also, in addition to revealing about his experiences on sets, the actor also spilled the beans on his role in the film. Pandey said that there is going to be a very important scene in the film featuring him and Prabhas and mentioned that he cannot talk much about the scenes.

He further added that there's going to be a scene where he will have Prabhas on his knees. And while they were filming it, he told himself, "Wow, I got Baahubali on his knees!' That was a real high."

Saaho is going to hit the screens on August 30 and is directed by Sujeeth Reddy. The film has Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Arun Vijay, Jackie Shroff, Evelyn Sharma and many other actors in lead roles.