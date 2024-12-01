Over the last couple of years, several Bollywood actors have opened up about how they make money out of attending different events. It can range from simply showing up at an event, hosting or even dancing at events but as it turns out this is an alternate source of earning money. Chunky Panday has always been open about him being a part of this event culture, and recently he spoke about how he would depend on attending these events in the initial days of his career to make a little extra money.

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, the actor admitted to attending random events without knowing what they were about. He said, "When I was starting off as an actor, we had only one source of extra income and that was attending events. I used to have a bag ready, whoever would call me I would take my bag and run — be it wedding, birthday or even Mundan ceremony. One morning, I got a call from an organiser. He asked, 'What are you doing today?' I told him, 'I am just leaving for a shooting.' He asked me where it is and I told him it's in Film City. He then said, 'Bhai, raaste mein ek chota sa event hai, 10 minute ke liye, aana, paise ache hai.' I said sure. He then asked me, 'If you're coming, wear white clothes and come.' I didn't think much, wore white clothes and landed at the venue."

He further went on to give more hilarious information about how everything at the event panned out. Chunky mentioned, "I reached and saw there were several people standing outside wearing white clothes. I slowly walked in and people were staring at me. They were whispering between themselves that Chunky Panday has come and I was wondering what is happening. I saw the dead body and I realised I was at a funeral. I was naive and thought that the organiser might have died by the time I reached. I saw the organiser in the corner and called for him. He said, 'Sir, don't worry, your packet (of money) is with me. But the family said that if you would cry, they will give you more money.' This really happened."

The actor who made his debut with 'Aag hi aag' in 1987 is known for his roles in films like 'Housefull' and 'Tehzaab.' He occasionally makes appearances on his wife's reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives". In other news, Chunky's younger daughter Rysa made her high society debut at Le Bal in Paris this week.