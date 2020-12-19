You must be wondering how is it possible that this year, for the first time ever in the history; Christmas will not be on 25th January. Well, it will be, breathe. No one is stealing Christmas.

This comes from the viral meme of (find out who the characters are) which depicts the arrival of Santa Claus on time. But owing to COVID-19 protocols, how the festival could (not in reality) end up fourteen days delayed.

The meme suggests that even if Santa Claus arrives on 25th December, given the quarantine protocols, he will be locked up for 14 days. Hence the rationale behind the 8th January, Christmas.

Christmas and its significance

Christmas is one of the celebrated festivals around the world. It is celebrated on December 25 – the day Jesus Christ was born into this world. Christmas is the biggest festival for Christians, but it is celebrated by people of all faiths.

During this time, family and friends gather around to celebrate the festival in a joyous spirit. Traditions include exchanging gifts, decorating Christmas tree, attending church, and anticipating the arrival of Santa Claus. In case you panicked with the news of Christmas being celebrated in January instead of this month, fret not. Nothing's changed. It's still going to be a Merry Christmas!