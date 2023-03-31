Thursday night was all about glitz, glamour and style as luxury house Christian Dior showcased their first-ever fashion show in Mumbai, India. Christian Dior Fall 2023 saw models walk the runway at Gateway of India, and the fashion spectacle was a visual delight. The fall show was also live-streamed on YouTube.

The event was also attended by who's who of Bollywood, including stars like Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma with Virat Kohli, Rekha, Thai stars - Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo), Khushi Kapoor, Simone Ashley, Maisie Williams, Mira Rajput, Arjun Kapoor, Diana Penty, Poorna Jagannathan, Athiya Shetty, Raja Kumari, Masaba Gupta, Shweta Bachchan, Yara Shahidi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ujjwala Raut, Cara Delevingne, and more celebrities attended the fashion event.

Most of the celebs wrote elegant outfits straight from the luxury house's runway collection, others included classic Dior elements to their outfits, like Lady Dior.

The Ambani's

Radhika Merchant, and Isha Ambani among others slayed the red carpet. The soon-to-be bride, Radhika posed with sister-in-law Isha. Radhika looked like a vision in a white ensemble. While Isha opted for an off-white flowy full-length gown that also had shades of green.

Rekha

The evergreen and elegant Rekha opted for a timeless Kanjeevaram silk saree in mauve and gold hues. She wore the six yards with a matching half-sleeve blouse. Adding refined touch to her beauty she accessorized it with a gold and red bangle, a Kundan necklace, jhumkis, statement rings, gajras, and heels a gold embellished potli bag.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli made heads turn with their appearance. While Anushka chose a yolk yellow sleeveless dress, Virat complemented her in a grey double-breasted blazer, pants and a white round-neck shirt. The actress styled the ensemble with flats, a matching Lady Dior bag, open locks, gold earrings, and minimal makeup.

Ananya Panday chose a hot pink ensemble - featuring a half-sleeve cropped top and a mini-length skirt. She styled the minimal outfit with a pearl choker necklace, matching earrings, and an embellished Lady Dior mini bag.

Sonam Kapoor

Fashionista Sonam Kapoor wore a hot pink Dior runway look to the fashion event. It features a button-down shirt and a midi-length skirt set styled with embellished kitten sandals, and a matching notch-lapel overcoat.

Siblings Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor looked stunning as they arrived at the fashion show.

Khushi opted for a black and white checked dress, while Arjun opted for a black suit.

Actress Maisie Williams who's popularly known for playing Arya Stark in the show Game of Thrones attended the Christian Dior Fall 2023 fashion show

The actor looked stunning in a red one-piece and was all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi.

Apart from Maisie Williams present for the show were Thai stars Phakphum Romsaithong (Mile) and Nattawin Wattanagitiphat (Apo) and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, among others. Simone Ashley glowed in a white dress. Poorna Jagannathan of Never Have I Ever also arrived in a white Dior outfit.

Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra walks her first runway for Dior

Back in the day, Arjun Rampal and his ex-wife Mehr Jesia ruled the ramp as supermodels. And now their daughter Myra walked the runway for Christian Dior, Proud dad Arjun Rampal, took to Instagram and penned an emotional note.

Sharing a picture of Myra walking the ramp for Christian Dior he wrote, "Today my gorgeous little princess, walked her first runway. That too for #christiandior. The best thing about it was that she did it all on her own merit. From auditions to fittings. To be chosen from all the tuff competition. She has made us all super proud. Wishing her more success, love and happiness. Congratulations @myra_rampal you are a star (sic)."