Coldplay is returning to India as a part of their extremely popular Music of The Spheres World Tour after a break of nine long years. Ever since the band announced their tour in India, there has been major excitement around the tour, to the extent that tickets got sold out in no time. Coldplay also added extra shows to their tour to accommodate their Indian fans. One of their most anticipated shows is in Ahmedabad, and ahead of the show, the band was issued a notice about the dos and don'ts.

NDTV reported that the organisers of the show have asked the band to refrain from having children on the stage or using them in the show in any form. It has also been reported that the organisers want to make sure that no children are allowed to enter the venue without earplugs or headphones.Not just this, the band has also been asked to adhere to the basic noise control protocol.

Coldplay has been asked not to go beyond the sound level of 120 decibels. The band has been given strict notice that if they fail any of these protocols, serious action will be taken by the District Child Protection Unit in Ahmedabad.

This notice that was received by the popular international band was a result of a complaint that had been lodged by Pandit Rao Dharnevar, Assistant Professor of Sociology in Chandigarh. In the complaint, the professor mentioned that loud music is a cause for serious concern and spoke about how loud music at these concerts and shows can be extremely detrimental to a child's health, both physical and mental.

Going back to the kind of demand that Coldplay has in India, the band will be performing in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26. Initially, they were supposed to only perform one day but later added another day to the schedule because of "unprecedented demand," as stated by BookMyShow in a notice, from their fans and followers in the country.

Coldplay will also be performing in Mumbai at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 20 of this year. Fabs are eagerly looking forward to the band being back in the country after years.