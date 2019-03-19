Chris Evans and Michael B. Jordan are reportedly trying to impress Brie Larson. The two actors are apparently keen on starting a relationship with the American actress.

According to a report in NW, many actors are eyeing for Brie, who is single, after splitting from Alex Greenwald. An alleged source said: "Everything that Brie touches is turning to gold right now, and she is being offered some amazing roles."

"She's focused on her work, but ever since her engagement ended, a lot of guys in the industry have been paying Brie close attention," the insider added.

"Michael B. Jordan and Chris Evans are both single and would jump at the chance to take Brie on a date. It could easily turn into a fight between Captain America and Erik Killmonger!" the source shared. "She's seriously in demand at the moment – on screen and off!"

Larson began dating Alex in 2013, who is the lead singer of the band Phantom Plant. The couple got engaged in 2016, while on a vacation in Tokyo, Japan.

In 2013, Brie had acknowledged her former boyfriend when she won an award at the Gotham Independent Film Awards. She said: "I'd like to thank my boyfriend, Alex Greenwald, for making me pasta and taking care of our puppy while I made this movie."

Their last photo on her Instagram is from November 2018. She captioned the post: "Happiness quite unshared can scarcely be called happiness; it has no taste." #CharlotteBrontë."

The couple called off their engagement and split up in early 2019.