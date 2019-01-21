Chris Brown reportedly wishes that his baby girl would follow his footsteps. The Loyal singer, who welcomed his daughter Royalty in 2014, hopes she would join him in the entertainment industry.

According to a report in Hollywood Life, Rihanna's former boyfriend is enjoying fatherhood to the fullest. A source said: "Chris is learning to be a better person thanks to Royalty. He knows that he has to show her the best he can be because he has clearly had his struggles but he is determined and motivated to show Royalty the life she deserves. Fatherhood has become the best job of his life and it is something he never wants to mess up. If there is anything people say about Chris Brown, one thing is for sure and that is people will say he is a great father. It is important to him for that to be one of his legacies in life."

"If Royalty became a singer, a dancer or an actress or anything in the entertainment world, he would love it. He loves that she likes and emulates what he does. Chris finds it so cute and amazing!" the insider added.

"Chris can't wait to see what Royalty would like to be in the future, but he doesn't want it to soon because he really loves her still being little. In his eyes for her, the sky is the limit!" the source went on.

In 2015, Chris credited his daughter for helping him turn his life around. He told Ryan Seacrest: "It's actually great, it's very humbling, and it's very calming. Being able to be a father and seeing my daughter from those gradual stages – from crawling, to walking, to saying words, to learning different things every day – is kind of teaching me patience and it's been great."