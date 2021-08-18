For any creative artist in India like an actor, singer or dancer, the main goal is to get a ticket to Bollywood. The world of glitz and glamour looks very lustrous, but the way to crack it and make a place is a little difficult. The only way to get a breakthrough in the tinsel town is through hard work and dedication. Talent is another add-on that plays a crucial role for any artist in the long run. Dancer and choreographer Tejas Dhoke is going strong making his way in the industry.

He has proved his worth in the business with his performance. Day after day, the choreographer has proved his mettle and his growing popularity on Instagram is proof. His passion for dance goes way back to his teenage years. However, in the later years, he worked as a revenue auditor. Meant for rocking the dance floor rather than working in a corporate setup, he then started his venture 'Dance Fit' with his partner Ishpreet Dang.

He has so far collaborated with well-known celebrities from the film industry like Nora Fatehi, Mouni Roy, Janhvi Kapoor, Guru Randhawa, and Jassie Gill. Having worked with them, he is now eyeing to work in Bollywood films as a choreographer. "I have grown up watching Hindi films. My love for Indian cinema is unmatched, and I would like to contribute the best from my side to the industry," he said.

Calling dance a therapeutic treatment, he went on to say that it also helps in improving metabolism and keeps an individual fit. His official YouTube channel in the last year has seen a drastic growth that boasts more than 5 million subscribers, he claims. Started with humble beginnings, he is chasing his dreams.