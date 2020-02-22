ChorBazaar.co - Chor Bazaar Most Trending Fashion Platform, Future Plans Revealed

ChorBazaar.co - Chor Bazaar crossed over 100K users online on App & Website this made them trending fashion influencing platform in India.

Most trending youth fashion online store in India. Let's find out how they became viral platform across the country and crossed over 100K users online?

ChorBazaar.co - Chor Bazaar is a lifestyle fashion apparel website founded in year 2018 which focus on serving stylish clothing and accessories to its customers and building strong community, Their team constantly works on to find what young generation are looking in fashion and day to day clothing.

Launched in April 2018, their website and app gained tremendous response from the first day and got viral across the country as its catchy name grabbed all eyes on them. Amazing user friendly e-commerce platform created individually which crossed more than 100K user's within 8 months of launch and started serving stylish apparel online across India by covering maximum pin codes.

Main focus of the brand is to serve stylish clothing to its customers and building friendly relationship within users. Most of the users are youngsters and We look forward what is there appeal and what they are exactly looking in fashion.

We grab all the international fashion at one place to serve the best to our customers. ~ ChorBazaar.co - Chor Bazaar

How did they go viral?

"Going viral on internet within a month is not a piece of cake we got in plate the hard work of the team showed up amazing result" said by team and now they are trying to be more on the go as their community is increasing rapidly and their social media account of Instagram @ChorBazaarOfficial crossed 90K followers recently and now might be increased by the time you are reading this, Brand confirms to serve best fashion apparel for their customers in upcoming years.