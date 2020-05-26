Celebrities have been actively giving cooking tips and sharing their personal recipes. It is now the turn of Andrea Jeremiah, who has shared a clip on preparing cupcake at home.

Looking at her Instagram profile, it becomes clear that she is cooking at her home, quite frequently these days. In normal days, it is difficult for her to take out time to prepare food at home due to her professional commitments, but the lockdown break has given her ample of time to test her culinary skills.

Baking as a Hobby

Two weeks ago, Andrea had confessed the lockdown period had given an opportunity to develop baking as a hobby. Thanks to #lockdown, I found a new hobby- BAKING ! Ever since I was a child, my grandmothers, aunts & mum have been baking all kinds of delicious things and I've been gobbling them up.. but now that I'm on the other side, I realise what a brilliant stressbuster #baking can be ! The simple joy of watching batter transform into a delicious cake, inhaling all the divine smells emanating from the oven... sigh ❤️ What new skill/hobby did you pick up during the lockdown ?. [sic]"

Now, the actress has shared the recipe of Chocochip Nutella Cupcake. Below, find out her instructions to prepare it at home:

Chocochip Nutella cupcakes ‍ Ingredients:

1&1/3 cup flour

1 cup sugar (I use half white/half brown)

1&1/4 teaspoon baking powder

3 eggs(I use organic)

1/2cup cream or sour cream(I use half cream/half curd)

1/3 cup unsalted butter

2 tablespoons cooking oil (I use olive)

2 teaspoons vanilla essence

Nutella (optional)

Chocochips (optional)

Pre-heat the oven to 175 Celsius. Mix all the dry ingredients in one bowl, and stir in all the wet ingredients in another bowl. Then blend both together until the batter is smooth.. pour into the cupcake moulds, top each cupcake with a teaspoon of Nutella, and swirl it around so the batter covers the cupcake. Sprinkle with chocochips on top.

Slide the tray into the oven and bake for 25 minutes ! When the timer rings, check the cupcakes with a toothpick to see if they are done, and careful, the oven & tray will be hot !

Cool the cupcakes and then tada ! Enjoy Thanks to @samanthajagan for shooting this little bake & sing episode for those of you who missed the #instalive #bake&sing it's up on my IGTV channel ! Happy Sunday guys.

Upcoming Movies

On the professional front, she has a few interesting projects in her kitty that includes Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's Master. Vattam, Kaa and Aranmanai 3 are her other upcoming movies.